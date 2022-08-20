AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Aug 20, 2022
Pakistan

MQM-P warns to reject LG polls’ results

INP Published 20 Aug, 2022 03:41am

KARACHI: Making it clear that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was opposed to delay in holding the local government (LG) elections in Sindh, MQM-P head Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, however, said on Friday that the party would not accept the results of these polls to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad on August 28, if the party’s concerns over the delimitations of constituencies were not addressed before the due date.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Khalid said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and not the Sindh government, was authorized to demarcate the constituencies. “Unfortunately, delimitations in Sindh’s urban centres were done in such a way that an ethnic group which was in majority in a constituency was turned into a minority,” he said, and added, “Similarly, not exact figures of Karachi’s population were given in the last census.”

LG polls MQM P Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

