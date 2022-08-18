AGL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
Aug 18, 2022
Shahbaz Gill's physical remand: IHC seeks inquiry report from police

  • The court adjourns hearing till August 22
BR Web Desk Published August 18, 2022 Updated August 18, 2022 09:06pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police to submit an inquiry report in the Dr Shahbaz Gill physical remand case and adjourned the hearing till August 22, Aaj News reported.

The PTI leader is currently under treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after being shifted to the medical facility from Adiala Jail.

Earlier, Gill's lawyers Faisal Chaudhry and Shoaib Shaheen reportedly informed the court that they were not being allowed to meet him, after which the high court summoned the IG Islamabad police, SSP investigation, SHO Kohsar, Adiala Jail superintendent, and medical officer at 3pm.

During the hearing, the court asked if a fresh medical report of Gill had been released.

“Is there any evidence of torture in the report?” acting Chief Justice Amir Farooq questioned.

To this, the advocate general responded that there was no evidence of torture but only breathing problems.

Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill on two-day physical remand

“We have been hearing from everywhere that former prime minister Imran Khan’s chief of staff was tortured,” he remarked, directing the police to submit an inquiry report in this regard.

On Wednesday, an Islamabad court sent Gill on a two-day physical remand in a sedition case. Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry while announcing the reserved judgment said Gill is given in the custody of the investigation officer (IO) for the purpose of investigation for 48 hours.

The court also directed the IO to get the accused medically examined immediately after taking his custody and submit a report of medical examination before the court.

The court also issued orders to the superintendent of jail to hand over Gill’s custody to the Islamabad police.

On August 9, Gill was arrested by Islamabad Police outside Banigala Chowk on charges of “making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.”

