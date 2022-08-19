AGL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
Business leader Tariq Sayeed remembered

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2022 08:28am

KARACHI: FPCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh paid glowing tributes to the legendary, highly-accomplished and immensely popular business leader late Tariq Sayeed on the occasion of his first death anniversary. He added that Tariq Sayeed nurtured and inspired three generations of trade & industry leaders.

Khurram Tariq Sayeed, son of late Tariq Sayeed, said his father always led from the front and united the business, industry and trade community of Pakistan to promote business, economic and employment growth in the country.

International Business Community from the platforms of Islamic Chambers of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (ICCIA), SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce & Industry (CACCI) have also acknowledged the contributions of late Tariq Sayeed. Leadership of these apex bodies also credit late Tariq Sayeed in bringing the Islamic, SAARC and Asia-Pacific countries & regions together, respectively.

Tariq Sayeed was also instrumental in making active participation of Pakistani business, industry and trade community in these international and regional forums of significance and economic cooperation.

The anniversary was very well-attended by prominent business personalities of the city and witnessed mass participation from across country over zoom link. Dua-e-Maghfirat was offered by Senator Maulana Tanveer Ul Haq Thanvi.

The anniversary was also attended by Sultan Chawla, Mian Anjum Nisar, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, Zakaria Usman, Humayun Sayeed, Abdul Qadir Jaffer, Suleman Chawla, Haji Muhammad Yaqoob, Shabbir Mansha, Shaukat Omerson, Sultan Rehman, Muhammad Ali Mian, Mirza Abdul Rehman, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Haji Ghani Usman and Irshad Riaz – along with a large number of prominent business personalities.

