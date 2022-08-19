Access to sea for CAS via Karachi, Gwadar a key component of ‘Vision Central Asia’: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that short and easy access to the sea for the landlocked Central Asian States (CAS) through Karachi and Gwadar ports is a key component of “Vision Central Asia”.

The foreign minister was speaking to Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Artykbaev Aibek Muhtarovich who called on him here Thursday.

They exchanged greetings on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

The foreign minister congratulated Deputy Foreign Minister Muhtarovich on the successful conclusion of the 2nd Session of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Expressing satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral relations, the Foreign Minister said that close coordination between the two countries at multilateral forums demonstrated the convergence of views on global and regional issues.

The foreign minister reiterated that the government’s “Vision Central Asia” was aimed at building sustainable and result-oriented engagement with Central Asian countries, focused on political, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defence and people-to-people exchanges.

He added that short and easy access to the sea for the landlocked Central Asian States through Karachi and Gwadar ports is a key component of this vision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022