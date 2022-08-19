Export boost: Miftah assures Aptma all-out support

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Thursday stated that the government’s foremost priority is to promote the export-oriented sectors of the country and in this regard, all possible cooperation would be provided to them.

He stated this during a meeting with representatives from the Aptma at the Finance Division.

Aptma Patron-In-Chief Dr Gohar Ejaz, Aptma Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir, Chairman North Zone Punjab Hamid Zaman, former Aptma chairman Aamir Fayyaz, Secretary General Aptma Shahid Sattar, senior officers from the FBR, Commerce and Finance Divisions attended the meeting.

The delegation shared with the finance minister about the contribution of the textile sector in the economic development of the country. It was highlighted that this sector contributes heavily to exports and is effectively bringing in substantial dollars into the country.

The finance minister was also apprised about the various issues faced by this sector especially related to sales tax refunds which result in a liquidity crunch for the suppliers of the textile industry.

The finance minister, after comprehensive deliberation over the issues, assured the delegation that the present government’s foremost priority is to promote the export-oriented sectors of the country and in this regard, all possible cooperation will be provided by the present government.

The finance minister further directed the relevant authorities to resolve the issues of the export-oriented textile sector at the earliest. The delegation thanked the finance minister for extending support and resolving the issues of the textile sector.

