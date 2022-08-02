AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 171.2 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,270 Increased By 79.9 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan's textile exports dip 10% in July as energy woes bite: APTMA

BR Web Desk Updated August 2, 2022 01:50pm

Pakistan's textile exports clocked in at a provisional $1.54 billion, a drop of 10%, in July 2022 compared to $1.71 billion in June 2022, stated the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Tuesday.

On a yearly basis, textile exports were up 5%, compared to $1.47 billion recorded in July 2021, showed the provisional data released by APTMA. In July 2022, the percentage of textile exports in total exports reached 66%, it added.

"The decline in exports can be attributed to lack of energy supplies, which reduced textile export growth from double digits to single digits. If reliable and affordable supplies aren't made available, this could further contribute to negative growth in the ensuing months," said APTMA.

Just days ago, APTMA said exports in July are expected to suffer a major dent, and may drop to $1.5 billion.

The development comes weeks after APTMA urged authorities to restore gas and RLNG supply of the export-oriented industry on an urgent basis, stressing that a loss of almost $1 billion in exports would take place, resulting in further damage to the economy.

Pakistan's July imports fall 37.7pc MoM

Pakistan’s textile sector accounts for a major share of country’s exports, which are vital for the cash-strapped economy. Pakistan suffers from low foreign exchange with policymakers mostly scrambling to ensure dollar inflows. In such an environment, many experts have stressed on exports, especially in a rupee-depreciating environment.

On Friday, APTMA, in a statement, also warned that Pakistan is on the brink of economic collapse.

“With depleting foreign currency reserves, rising inflation, the exchange rate in free-fall and irrationally high-interest rates, the country is headed towards a path similar to the economic downfall of Sri Lanka,” APTMA said in a release.

Pakistan textile exports APTMA textile sector ENERGY SITUATION

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's textile exports dip 10% in July as energy woes bite: APTMA

PTI received prohibited funding, says ECP

All 6 Pakistan Army personnel martyred in helicopter crash: ISPR

Biden says US killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan

Missing army helicopter: PM Shehbaz calls COAS Bajwa

Oil slips as global demand concerns weigh, OPEC+ meeting eyed

Iran slams ‘destructive’ US sanctions targeting oil trade

Pakistan's oil sales drop 26% to 1.4mn tons in July 2022

England to play seven T20s on first Pakistan tour in 17 years

Pakistan's July imports fall 37.7pc MoM

Read more stories