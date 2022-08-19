Misdeclared containers detained; goods worth Rs453m recovered

ISLAMABAD: The Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West), Karachi has foiled an attempt to clear high-value and high-tariff miscellaneous goods mostly banned by Ministry of Commerce on May 19, 2022.

A consignment imported from UAE by M/s Riz Green Industries (NTN-4608536) declared to contain “old and used tyres scrap” vide GD No. KAPW-HC-19880 of August 15, 2022, filed through clearing agent M/s Shafaay International comprising 10x40’ containers, marked by system in yellow channel, was suspected and referred for detailed examination at Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT).

Upon examination, miscellaneous goods including artificial jewellery, furnishing/suiting fabric, laptops, tablets/Ipads, mobile phones, auto parts, food supplements, cereals, hair accessories, cosmetics, DVRs and home electronics, etc, were recovered from 9 out of 10 containers. The assessed value of the recovered goods is estimated at Rs453 million involving duties and taxes worth Rs400 million (approx).

An FIR has been lodged and one person has been detained. Further investigation is under way to nab all the culprits involved. The instant detection which was a result of heightened vigilance by Customs officials on the directions of Chief Collector Appraisement South, Wajid Ali, is a landmark case in terms of the value of goods and duties/taxes involved.

