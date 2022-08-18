AGL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
ANL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.7%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.31%)
BOP 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.25%)
EFERT 80.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
EPCL 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
FFL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
FLYNG 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.36%)
GGGL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
GGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.07%)
GTECH 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.38%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
OGDC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PAEL 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.92%)
TELE 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
TREET 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
TRG 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.77%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.47%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (11.45%)
BR100 4,385 Decreased By -4 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,139 Increased By 40.1 (0.25%)
KSE100 43,647 Decreased By -30 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,529 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian strikes kill 4, injure 20 in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

AFP Published 18 Aug, 2022 01:01pm

KYIV: Four people were killed and more than a dozen others injured Thursday by early-morning Russian bombardments on the northeast Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, the governor said.

The attacks come hours ahead of a meeting between the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN chief Antonio Guterres on the other side of the country and after Russian attacks on Kharkiv a day early left at least seven dead.

Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv has been subjected to persistent Russian shelling since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in late February.

The head of the Kharkiv region Oleg Synegubov said Moscow’s forces had launched eight missiles from Russian territory at around 0430 local time (0130 GMT) striking western and northern districts of the city.

In the southern Slobidskyi district, “one of the missiles hit a four-story dormitory. The building is partially destroyed. Preliminarily, two people died, 18 got injured, including 2 children. The detailed information is being clarified,” Synegubov said in a statement on social media.

AFP journalists on the scene saw the smouldering remains of several burnt out buildings and twisted wreckage of destroyed vehicles nearby.

Separately, he said, Russian missile attacks on the town of Krasnograd around 100 kilometres (62 miles) south west of Kharkiv had destroyed several residential buildings in strikes that left two civilians dead and two injured, including a 12-year-old.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Russian forces initially tried to capture Kharkiv early in their assault on Ukraine but were pushed back and have been shelling mostly northern residential districts of the city since.

Moscow claims Ukraine is storing military equipment near civilian infrastructure, a claim Ukraine denies.

The Turkish leader and Guterres brokered a grain export deal between Moscow and Kyiv, allowing grain to exported from Ukraine’s blockaded Black Sea ports.

Russia Ukraine UN chief Antonio Guterres Kharkiv Russia invaded Ukraine Ukraine nuclear plant Russian missile attacks

Comments

1000 characters

Russian strikes kill 4, injure 20 in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

Intra-day update: Rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

Govt takes step to spur forex inflows thru export boost

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

US, Taiwan to launch formal trade talks in autumn

Oil prices hold steady as recession worries offset lower US stocks

IMF board meeting on 29th

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

Monthly salary of master mariner on foreign vessel: FBR cannot impose tax on remittances: FTO

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Read more stories