AGL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
ANL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
AVN 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.02%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
EFERT 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.27%)
EPCL 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
FCCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FFL 7.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.48%)
GGGL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
GGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.07%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
MLCF 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
OGDC 85.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PAEL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 19.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.98%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.76%)
TELE 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TPLP 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
TREET 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
TRG 98.87 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.15%)
UNITY 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.68%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (12.21%)
BR100 4,379 Decreased By -9.6 (-0.22%)
BR30 16,136 Increased By 36.4 (0.23%)
KSE100 43,631 Decreased By -45.6 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,517 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar firm as Fed digs in for protracted inflation fight

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2022 11:14am

SINGAPORE: The dollar was on the front foot on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting pointed to US interest rates staying higher for longer to bring down inflation.

The greenback gained most against the Antipodeans, especially the Aussie, which was dragged down as weaker-than-expected wage growth weighed on Australia’s rates outlook.

The Australian dollar fell 1.2% on Wednesday to a one-week low of $0.6912. It hovered just above there at $0.6922 in the Asia session, with little reaction to noisy labour data that showed falls in both employment and the jobless rate.

The New Zealand dollar was also pinned to Wednesday lows and was last down 0.2% at $0.6267. The greenback rose marginally on the euro and sterling and was steady on the yen.

“The bigger picture for the dollar is that it’s in a strong uptrend,” said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at brokerage City Index in Brisbane, adding it has now paused a weeks-long pullback.

“In some ways, bulls are looking to step back in and I think the Fed minutes gave them a reason to do so.”

Dollar gains before Fed meeting minutes

The dollar rose 0.6% on the yen overnight and held at 135.06 yen on Thursday.

The euro bought $1.0165 and the dollar index rose 0.1% to 106.740.

Fed officials saw “little evidence” late last month that US inflation pressures were easing, the minutes showed. The minutes flagged an eventual slowdown in the pace of hikes, but not a switch to cuts in 2023 that traders until recently had priced in to interest-rate futures.

“Once a sufficiently restrictive level has been reached, they are going to stick to that level for some time,” Rabobank strategist Philip Marey said in a note to clients.

“This clearly stands in contrast to the early Fed pivot that the markets have been pricing in.”

Traders see about a 39% chance of a third consecutive 75 basis point Fed rate hike in September, and expect rates to hit a peak around 3.7% by March, and to hover around there until later in 2023.

Sterling and China’s yuan, meanwhile, were beset by economic worries.

Weak consumption, low confidence, anaemic credit growth, a property crisis and restrictive COVID-19 policies have cast a long shadow over China’s prospects.

The yuan fell about 0.2% to 6.7928 per dollar.

Britain, meanwhile, is staring at soaring inflation and interest rates.

Consumer prices rose at an annual pace of 10.1% in July, the highest since 1982.

After blipping higher, growth fears dragged sterling lower and it was last at $1.2040.

It also dropped below its 200-day moving average against the euro.

“Do we get weaker sterling now, ahead of the inevitable recession? Or will sterling hold around here until rates peak and the economic disaster can dominate,” asked Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes in a note.

“I am confident that we will make a new cycle low this year,” he said.

Euro Australian Dollar Dollar China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar firm as Fed digs in for protracted inflation fight

Intra-day update: Rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

Govt takes step to spur forex inflows thru export boost

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

US, Taiwan to launch formal trade talks in autumn

IMF board meeting on 29th

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

SC allows ECP to hold phase-II of local govt polls in Sindh

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Monthly salary of master mariner on foreign vessel: FBR cannot impose tax on remittances: FTO

Read more stories