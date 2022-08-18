AGL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
ANL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.15%)
AVN 84.71 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.21%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
EFERT 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.27%)
EPCL 67.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.33%)
FCCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FFL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.36%)
GGGL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
GGL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.44%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
LOTCHEM 31.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.15%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 85.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
PAEL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 6.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 19.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.98%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.92%)
TELE 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TPL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.82%)
TREET 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
TRG 98.89 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (11.45%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,131 Increased By 32.1 (0.2%)
KSE100 43,633 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,519 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Four killed, 27 missing in northwest China floods

AFP Published 18 Aug, 2022 09:58am

BEIJING: Four people were killed and 27 others are missing after flash flooding hit northwest China on Thursday, local authorities said.

A search and rescue operation has been launched, the provincial emergency management department said in a statement without providing more details.

The floods occurred in a mountainous region of Datong county in Qinghai province. The deluge comes during a summer of extreme weather in China, with multiple cities recording their hottest days.

Four people were killed and nine others injured in a flash flood in southwest China on Saturday, local authorities said.

And severe flooding in southern China in June displaced more than half a million people and caused an estimated $250 million in damage.

Educational centres to remain shut today in view of heavy rain

Meanwhile, millions of people in southwest China are facing rolling power cuts this week as a crushing heatwave led to an electricity supply crunch that has forced factories to halt work.

Scientists say extreme weather across the world has become more frequent due to climate change, and will likely grow more intense as global temperatures rise.

China Flash flooding

Comments

1000 characters

Four killed, 27 missing in northwest China floods

Intra-day update: Rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Riyadh offers LNG, crude oil and revival of SFD pact

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

US, Taiwan to launch formal trade talks in autumn

IMF board meeting on 29th

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

SC allows ECP to hold phase-II of local govt polls in Sindh

Cuba allows foreign investment for first time in 60 years

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Read more stories