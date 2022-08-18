Imran concerned over extension of physical remand of Gill

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders of the party on Wednesday expressed grave concerns after a local court granted Islamabad Police physical remand of Shahbaz Gill for 48 hours in a “sedition” case filed against him.

Taking to Twitter, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that he was “very concerned” about Gill being sent into police remand again.

“He [Gill] is in a fragile state of mental and physical health because of the torture inflicted on him when he was abducted and taken to an undisclosed location and then again at the police station”, he added.

He said that Gill’s remand is a “part of the conspiracy to target me and PTI by forcibly getting false statements against us similar to what they have been doing against social media activists”.

He vowed to take legal and political action to counter the “extra-constitutional and extra-legal actions being devised against us”.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also criticised the local court’s order and said that “judges sending political workers in remand for torture while knowing everything are criminals”.

He said that there is no parallel to the way human rights are being “utterly destroyed” in Pakistan, adding Gill is being sent into police custody for torture instead of an interrogation.

In a Twitter post, PTI leader Shireen Mazari said: “The regime change conspirators are getting desperate to try and get something against Imran Khan, and now using Shahbaz Gill by torturing him to force false statements”.

She said that Gill has so far resisted despite extreme torture, first when he was abducted to an unknown location, and later at a CIA cell.

She further stated that remand into police custody after grant of judicial remand is a rare occurrence, adding Pakistan’s descent into fascism is happening at a furious pace but we will resist it to the full.

