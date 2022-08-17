UAE president confers Order of Union Medal on Pakistan army chief

President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred on Wednesday the Order of the Union Medal on Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in recognition of his significant contributions for promotion of bilateral ties between the two countries.

In a tweet, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) said the COAS called on the UAE's president during which matters of mutual interest, bilateral defense and security cooperation and regional security situation came under discussion.

"The leaders agreed that Pakistan and UAE share a great history of cordial relations and deep rooted spirit of brotherhood which is transforming into an enduring partnership," the DG ISPR said.

COAS urges KSA, UAE to help ensure release of IMF loan

In August, the COAS had reportedly reached out to Saudi Arabia and the UAE and discussed with them the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme for Pakistan.

The IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan authorities in July, with board approval expected towards the end of August.

The IMF said that Pakistan completed the last prior action for the combined seventh and eighth review.

The IMF funding, along with other financing, is crucial for Pakistan that is desperately seeking dollar inflows in the face of falling foreign exchange reserves. The decline in reserves has hurt the currency, which saw its worst month in over 50 years in July.