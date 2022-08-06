COAS urges KSA, UAE to help ensure release of IMF loan

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa has reportedly reached out to Saudi Arabia and the UAE authorities and discussed with them the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme for Pakistan.

Anticipating good news for Pakistan soon, Army Chief General Bajwa made another major effort by speaking to friendly countries – Saudi Arabia and the UAE – on the IMF loan programme for Pakistan.

COAS Bajwa seeks US help for early loan disbursement from IMF: report

Earlier, Army Chief General Bajwa had contacted US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman by phone and sought the Biden administration’s support in getting an early release of $1.2 billion from the IMF. The next meeting of the Executive Board of the IMF is likely to be held on August 24 in which the agreement with Pakistan will be approved.

