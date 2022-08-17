AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,346 Increased By 70.9 (1.66%)
BR30 15,940 Increased By 146.1 (0.93%)
KSE100 43,510 Increased By 638.2 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,458 Increased By 239.1 (1.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2022 10:58am

Russia blamed sabotage for explosions at one of its military bases in Moscow-annexed Crimea while Kyiv hinted it was responsible as Ukrainian officials said their strategy was to destroy supply lines supporting Russia’s invasion.

Blasts at Russian base in Crimea suggest Ukrainian fightback

Fighting

  • Russia blamed saboteurs for orchestrating a series of explosions at an ammunition depot in Crimea, a rare admission that armed groups loyal to Ukraine are damaging military logistics and supply lines on territory it controls.

  • Plumes of black smoke were seen on Tuesday at a Russian military air base near the settlement of Hvardiyske in the centre of Russian-controlled Crimea, Russia’s Kommersant newspaper reported.

  • Reuters could not confirm battlefield reports independently.

Diplomacy

  • UN Secretary-General Guterres will meet Ukrainian President Zelenskiy in Lviv in western Ukraine on Thursday and discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, along with finding a political solution to the conflict, a spokesman said.

  • Finland will slash the number of visas issued to Russians to 10% of the current amount from Sept. 1 and along with Baltic states propose the European Union discontinues an agreement with Russia that makes it easier for Russians to travel in the EU, the foreign minister said.

Economy

  • Russia’s economy will contract less than expected and inflation will not be as high as projected three months ago, the economy ministry forecasts seen by Reuters showed, suggesting it is dealing with sanctions better than initially feared.

  • Ukraine’s state nuclear power company Energoatom said Russian-based hackers carried out a three-hour attack on its website but had not caused significant problems.

  • The UN’s Guterres plans to meet Turkish President Erdogan, a spokesman said, and on Friday visit Odesa on the Black Sea, where grain exports have resumed.

  • Ukraine can export 3 million tonnes of grain from its ports in September and may in the future be able to export 4 million tonnes from them monthly, a government official said.

Quote

“Our parents are buried here. And this is our land too… where should we go, to foreign country?” said farmer Oleksandr Ataiantz, who is resisting evacuation from Donetsk region.

Crimea Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Russia-Ukraine war UN Secretary-General Guterres

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Intra-day update: Rupee starts to fall against US dollar in inter-bank

Miftah says takes ownership of ‘all’ difficult decisions

FY22 LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

UAE president confers Order of Union Medal on Pakistan army chief

Minister floats 4-point autarky formula

Names of Shahzad Akbar, 9 others placed on ECL

Registered developers, builders: FBR says annual renewal of registration not needed

Oil prices edge up from 6-month lows after drop in US stockpiles

Bonded carriers: Suspended clearing agents can file appeals before DGTT: FBR

CPPA-G links support for Kapco PPA to NTDC analysis

Read more stories