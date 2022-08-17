AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PFA continues operation against superstores, marts

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2022 06:07am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams continued its operation against superstores and marts across Lahore on the second consecutive day on Tuesday, stopping the sale and production of two outlets over failure to register the food products.

The authority took action against both famous superstore and mart while carrying out raids in Thokar Niaz Baig and Johar Town areas.

It may be mentioned that the Authority on Monday (first day of its operation) had also stopped the sale of a superstore in Nishtar Town over failure to present the record of 14 imported food products to the raiding team.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon while talking to media today said Food Business Operators (FBOs) were selling bakery products without acquiring the products registration certificate from Punjab Food Authority. He said the purpose of the product registration is to thoroughly examine the ingredients used in the preparation of any product.

He said labelling and registration of all food products are mandatory for FBO to run a food business as per the PFA rule. He added that the provincial food regulatory body will not allow anyone to sell edibles without product registration from the competent authority.

Jadoon said that the FBO can easily obtain information on product registration and label approval process from the PFA website.

The DG PFA has appealed to the public to report any food-related complaints on PFA Facebook Page and Toll-Free number pointing out that all the information received will be kept strictly confidential to protect the privacy of informers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab Food Authority Shoaib Khan Jadoon food products

Comments

1000 characters

PFA continues operation against superstores, marts

Miftah says takes ownership of ‘all’ difficult decisions

FY22 LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

Minister floats 4-point autarky formula

Names of Shahzad Akbar, 9 others placed on ECL

Registered developers, builders: FBR says annual renewal of registration not needed

Bonded carriers: Suspended clearing agents can file appeals before DGTT: FBR

All revenue collection-related services remain fully functional, clarifies FBR

CPPA-G links support for Kapco PPA to NTDC analysis

BoD displeased with PESCO’s performance

Minimum wage raised to Rs26,000 by KP govt

Read more stories