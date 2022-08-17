PFA continues operation against superstores, marts

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams continued its operation against superstores and marts across Lahore on the second consecutive day on Tuesday, stopping the sale and production of two outlets over failure to register the food products.

The authority took action against both famous superstore and mart while carrying out raids in Thokar Niaz Baig and Johar Town areas.

It may be mentioned that the Authority on Monday (first day of its operation) had also stopped the sale of a superstore in Nishtar Town over failure to present the record of 14 imported food products to the raiding team.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon while talking to media today said Food Business Operators (FBOs) were selling bakery products without acquiring the products registration certificate from Punjab Food Authority. He said the purpose of the product registration is to thoroughly examine the ingredients used in the preparation of any product.

He said labelling and registration of all food products are mandatory for FBO to run a food business as per the PFA rule. He added that the provincial food regulatory body will not allow anyone to sell edibles without product registration from the competent authority.

Jadoon said that the FBO can easily obtain information on product registration and label approval process from the PFA website.

The DG PFA has appealed to the public to report any food-related complaints on PFA Facebook Page and Toll-Free number pointing out that all the information received will be kept strictly confidential to protect the privacy of informers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022