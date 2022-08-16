AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Pak Suzuki cuts car prices by up to Rs199,000

  • Company decreases rates owing to steep rupee appreciation
Bilal Hussain Published August 16, 2022 Updated August 16, 2022 07:05pm

Owing to sharp recovery in rupee against the US dollar, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) on Tuesday decreased the prices of its cars in the range of Rs75,000-199,000.

The new prices will be applicable from August 16, 2022. The firm slashed prices of its vehicles after the Indus Motor Company made a similar move a day before. Late on Monday, the Indus Motor Company decreased the prices of its cars by Rs260,000-1,140,000.

In a notification to its authorised dealers, Pak Suzuki announced the drop in prices and stated that “the rates are subject to change without any prior notice and prices at the time of delivery shall apply.”

“Any government taxes and levies applicable at the time of delivery shall be borne by the customers,” the notification read.

Pak Suzuki increases car prices by up to Rs661,000

The company decreased the price of its Alto VX model by Rs90,000 to Rs1.699 million. The car was earlier available at Rs1.789 million.

Meanwhile, the company cut the price of Wagon-R VXR variant by Rs128,000 while the rate of Wagon-R AGS model fell Rs147,000.

Similarly, the company slashed the prices of three variants of Cultus in the range of Rs125,000-145,000.

Pakistan’s auto sector depends highly on the import of completely knocked down (CKDs) auto parts to assemble cars in Pakistan. Therefore, carmakers jack up prices whenever rupee devalues against the US dollar.

In the past 11 sessions, from July 28 to August 16, rupee has recovered persistently against the US dollar in the inter-bank market to Rs213.9 from the all-time low of Rs239.94.

Rupee registers marginal appreciation against US dollar

Suzuki Ravi recorded the least cut in price, of Rs75,000 and it is now available at Rs1.424 million. The rates of Bolan models have been slashed by Rs79,000

The prices of higher end Swift variants were reduced by Rs169,000-199,000. Following the cut, the Swift GL MT model is priced at Rs3.18 million while Swift GLX CVT model is available at Rs3.76 million.

