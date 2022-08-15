Tracking rupee's movement, Indus Motor Company reduces car prices

In a little over two weeks after increasing car prices by up to Rs3.16 million, Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced a downward revision in rates following the Pakistan rupee’s impressive recovery against the US dollar.

“As PKR has appreciated against the US dollar in the past few days, it has made it possible for IMC to pass on the favourable forex impact to its customers,” the company said in a notice dated August 15, 2022.

Following are the revised car prices for Toyota's CKD units.

Price-reduction

The company reduced the prices of Corolla models in the range of Rs330,000-Rs440,000. The price of Corolla 1.6 MT was reduced from Rs4.899 million to Rs4.569 million with a reduction of Rs330,000. The Corolla 1.6 AT variant is now priced at Rs4.789 million after a downward revision of Rs350,000.

Similarly, the prices of Yaris models were reduced in the range of Rs260,000-310,000. In the said category, Yaris' 1.5 CVT saw the highest price reduction of Rs310,000, and is now priced at Rs4.259 million against its old price of Rs4.569 million.

The rates of Revo fell in the range of Rs650,000-820,000. The price of Revo G MT decreased from Rs9.819 million to Rs9.169 million, while Revo V AT Rocco's rate fell from Rs11.999 million to Rs11.179 million.

IMC decreased the rates of the Fortuner model in the range of Rs910,000 to Rs1.14 million as well.

The Fortuner Lo Petrol variant is now available at Rs11.579 million after a reduction of Rs910,000. Fortuner Diesel Legender variant saw the biggest slump and it can now be bought at Rs14.69 million, down from its old price of Rs15.839 million.

