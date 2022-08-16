Gas reserves discovered in Tal block, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Hydrocarbon reserves have been discovered in Tolanj West-02, a development well in Tal block located in Kohat Plateau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) in its filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The well has been drilled and is currently under testing phase, as per information received from MOL Pakistan, an oil and gas company and the operator of the Tal block, read the notice.

Tal block was jointly explored and developed by MOL, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL), Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) and Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL).

Hydrocarbon discovered in Bannu West Block, KP

“As a result of the Drill Stem Test (DST) conducted at the well to test the potential of Lumshiwal formation, the well has tested 12.7 MMscf of gas per day, 11.3 barrels per day of condensate, and 9.2 barrels per day of water at 32/64" fixed choke size at the flowing wellhead pressure of 1,914 psi,” read the notice.

DST is a procedure for isolating and testing the surrounding geological formations through the drill stem.

“The test is a measurement of pressure behavior at the drill stem and is a way to obtain important fluid sampling information and to establish the probability of commercial production,” said POL, adding that actual production may significantly differ from test results.

Moreover, POL shared that production from the well is expected to start from December 2022.

Back in June, OGDCL announced the discovery of oil and gas reserves from its exploratory wells located in Sindh and Punjab.

The discoveries were made in Rajanpur, a tribal area in Punjab,, as well as district Tando Allah Yar, Sindh, announced the company then.