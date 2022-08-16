AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
JGB yields track US peers lower amid slowdown concerns

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2022 10:50am

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Tuesday, tracking weakness in US peers as weak economic data from China spurred concerns over the health of the global economy.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.170% and the 20-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 0.765%.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 1.090%.

In a surprise move, China’s central bank cut key lending rates on Monday to revive demand as key economic indicators slowed in July, with factory and retail activity impacted by Beijing’s zero-COVID policy and a property crisis.

Earlier in the day, a domestic auction for five-year bonds witnessed weak demand, with bids worth 3.40 times the amount available, lower than a bid-cover ratio of 3.92 at the previous auction.

JGB yields mostly flat ahead of five-year debt auction

The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.010%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at -0.090%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.23 point to 150.56, with a trading volume of 9,214 lots.

The 40-year JGBs were not traded and the yield remained at 1.230%.

Japanese government bond China's central bank 10-year JGB yield

