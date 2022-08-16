AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Nawaz to return to Pakistan next month?

Recorder Report Published August 16, 2022 Updated August 16, 2022 09:33am

LAHORE: Announcing that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif may return to the country in September to represent the people, PML-N leader Javed Latif said on Monday they would accord unprecedented reception to their leader on return and nobody would be allowed to send their leader behind the bar.

Talking to media, here Monday, Javed Latif said Imran Khan alone was not responsible for the problems confronted to the country but Saqib Nisar was also the main character of that game plan. He slammed the PTI chairman for his negative role and added that characters like Khan had played their roles over the course of history.

The PML-N leader said doctors had announced their decision and Nawaz would come back in line with their call. “The doctors change their opinion with time. The people are his doctors; the nation has announced its decision that Nawaz Sharif should come back,” Latif said.

It may be added that in 2018, an accountability court sentenced Nawaz to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, while he was also sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped an £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the Avenfield properties reference.

Abid Sher Ali confirms Nawaz’s return to Pakistan

Subsequently, in 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC) after suspending his sentence, allowed Nawaz to go abroad for medical treatment. He departed for London on November 19, 2019, and since then, he never returned to the country.

On the other hand, Imran Khan had already announced that a conspiracy was being hatched to disqualify him in the Toshakhana and prohibited funding cases to pave the way for Nawaz’s return from London.

Latif said, “Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan was shot and to date, nobody knows who shot him; Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah was declared a traitor and General Ayub Khan stole her elections; Nawaz Sharif was declared a hijacker and sentenced.”

However, Latif said the PML-N always respected the judiciary, adding that “now when the Pak rupee is stabilizing, Imran is giving calls of protests.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LHC Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan PMLN Javed Latif Saqib Nisar PTI chairman

Comments

1000 characters

Nawaz to return to Pakistan next month?

Intra-day update: Rupee gains further against US dollar

Investment, energy and trade: MBS urged to expedite cooperation

NA passes ‘Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Bill, 2022’

Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook lingers

Petrol price raised by Rs6.72/liter

Punjab govt withdraws security of Sharif family; PM will continue to receive security

Debt and liabilities hit historic high of Rs59.6trn

Special chartered flight: High-profile Pakistanis whose identities are unknown

Flood-affected areas: PM orders Rs50,000 per family financial assistance thru BISP

Read more stories