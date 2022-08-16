Nawaz to return to Pakistan next month?

LAHORE: Announcing that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif may return to the country in September to represent the people, PML-N leader Javed Latif said on Monday they would accord unprecedented reception to their leader on return and nobody would be allowed to send their leader behind the bar.

Talking to media, here Monday, Javed Latif said Imran Khan alone was not responsible for the problems confronted to the country but Saqib Nisar was also the main character of that game plan. He slammed the PTI chairman for his negative role and added that characters like Khan had played their roles over the course of history.

The PML-N leader said doctors had announced their decision and Nawaz would come back in line with their call. “The doctors change their opinion with time. The people are his doctors; the nation has announced its decision that Nawaz Sharif should come back,” Latif said.

It may be added that in 2018, an accountability court sentenced Nawaz to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, while he was also sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped an £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the Avenfield properties reference.

Abid Sher Ali confirms Nawaz’s return to Pakistan

Subsequently, in 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC) after suspending his sentence, allowed Nawaz to go abroad for medical treatment. He departed for London on November 19, 2019, and since then, he never returned to the country.

On the other hand, Imran Khan had already announced that a conspiracy was being hatched to disqualify him in the Toshakhana and prohibited funding cases to pave the way for Nawaz’s return from London.

Latif said, “Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan was shot and to date, nobody knows who shot him; Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah was declared a traitor and General Ayub Khan stole her elections; Nawaz Sharif was declared a hijacker and sentenced.”

However, Latif said the PML-N always respected the judiciary, adding that “now when the Pak rupee is stabilizing, Imran is giving calls of protests.”

