AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
China stocks slip on slowdown fears despite surprise rate cuts

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2022 03:59am

SHANGHAI: China stocks slipped on growth concerns on Monday after data showed economic activities and credit expansion slowed sharply in July even as the central bank unexpectedly cut key rates to support the COVID-19 hit economy. The CSI300 index closed down 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite Index ended almost flat.

Some growth-oriented stocks, however, gained from lower rates, with the new energy sub-index surging more than 3%.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Monday lowered the rate on one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to 2.75% from 2.85% and the seven-day reverse repos rate to 2% from 2.1%.

“The 10 bps MLF rate cut today was a totally unexpected move,” said Kaiwen Wang, China strategist at Clocktower Group.

“The move reflects that policymakers were shocked by the July credit data as well as a comprehensive deceleration in economic activities.

China’s activity indicators from industrial output to retail sales missed forecasts, adding to slowdown concerns as new bank lending tumbled more than expected and broad credit growth slowed.

“Economic activities weakened in July. Domestic demand softened due to COVID outbreaks in many cities and the worsening sentiment in the property market,” said Zhiwei Zhang, Chief Economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

Several Chinese cities, including manufacturing hubs and popular tourist spots, imposed lockdown measures after fresh outbreaks of the more transmissible Omicron variant were found, casting doubts on a strong economic rebound.

The unexpected rate cuts soothed some worries in the stock market about the exit of crisis-mode monetary easing, with the blue-chip CSI300 jumping as much as 0.7% in early morning trade before gains were erased.

