Independence Day celebrations: 16 killed, 1,027 injured in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 16 people died while 1,027 were injured in Punjab while celebrating the 75th Independence Day, rescue and police officials said on Sunday.

Officials said that a total of 961 road accidents were reported from across Punjab during the last 24 hours in which 1,027 people, including 836 males and 207 females, were injured.

Of them, 589 people sustained critical injuries and were shifted to nearby hospitals, they said, adding that most of the accidents were reported from Lahore (253), followed by 81 in Faisalabad and 67 in Multan. They said a total of 827 motorbikes, 78 rickshaws and 94 cars were destroyed in these accidents.

In Lahore, they added, 256 road accidents were reported during the last 24 hours in which 103 people were critically injured. Regarding the crackdown against troublemakers, a Lahore police spokesperson said they seized a total of 410 motorbikes and issued (challans) fine tickets to 1,862 drivers for violation of traffic rules.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022