Governor distributes Certificates of Appreciation among various personalities

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman while distributing ‘Certificates of Appreciation’ among different personalities for rendering outstanding services in the fields of education, health and philanthropy, said on Sunday that we must work tirelessly for the county’s survival and security by adopting the Quaid’s golden principles of unity, faith and discipline.

Those who received certificates included Rai Ghulam Abbas Bhatti, Mujibur Rahman Shami, Amjad Saqib, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Ishtiaq Baig, Prof. Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, Dr. Rauf Azam, Talat Naseer Pasha, Mrs. Parveen Tawab and others.

Addressing on this occasion, the Governor said that the freedom is a great reward of Allah (SWT), the 14th August is the day of national unity and renewal of pledge. “We all have to play a role for the development of the society, he said, adding: “We must devote all the energies in the service of humanity for success in this world and the hereafter.”

The Governor gave certificates of appreciation in recognition of services in the fields of education, health, literature, flood victims, public welfare and media etc.

Earlier, a solemn flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Governor’s House, Lahore, in which the Governor Balighur Rehman hoisted the flag. Students presented songs.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that every Pakistani should play his role in the development of Pakistan and the day is not far when terrorism, economic crisis and other crises will end in the country.

The Governor of Punjab said that no effort should be spared for the development of country. He said that Pakistan is a gift of Allah Almighty and it has been achieved by the immense sacrifices and struggle of our forefathers, adding that we have to value and guard this reward. He further said that this is only possible if we will rise above political affiliations and individual interests and adopt collective thinking.

