AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Switzerland could align with EU energy saving drive: minister

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2022 05:41am

ZURICH: Switzerland could prevent an energy shortage by aligning with a European Union plan to cut gas use by 15% this winter, Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga told newspaper SonntagsBlick.

European Union countries formally adopted the bloc’s emergency plan to curb gas use on Friday in a bid to save fuel for a winter of uncertain Russian supplies.

“The situation is serious,” Sommaruga told the Sunday newspaper, adding that a call from Switzerland’s electricity commission for households to stock up on candles in case of blackouts this coming winter was “a wake-up call for everyone”.

In late June, the Swiss government outlined plans to address a possible shortage of natural gas this winter and said it could resort to rationing should other measures prove insufficient.

Landlocked Switzerland gets its gas via trading hubs in neighbouring countries in the EU, and gas covers around 15% of its total energy consumption. Around 42% of gas is used to heat households, and the rest in industry and in the service and transport sectors, according to government data.

Asked if Switzerland should match the EU’s agreement asking all countries in the bloc to voluntarily cut gas use by 15% this winter, Sommaruga replied: “That would certainly make sense. The Federal Council will decide.”

She also said the government would begin a campaign to that effect in the coming weeks and that she would push for the heating to be turned down in public buildings.

European Union Simonetta Sommaruga shortage of natural gas

Comments

1000 characters

Switzerland could align with EU energy saving drive: minister

US vows to strengthen partnership

PM for national dialogue

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ‘India’s Warren Buffett’, dies at 62

US adversaries could exploit former Afghan commandos

Two soldiers martyred, major injured in Balochistan

Two soldiers martyred in Dir bomb blast

Egyptian electrical fire in church kills at least 41, most of them children

PKR gains nearly 4pc in shortened week

High interest rate, delay in LCs opening hurting steel industry

PSX witnesses positive trend

Read more stories