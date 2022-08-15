AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Balochistan’s flood-hit people: Patel vows maximum health facilities

Published 15 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Sunday said his ministry was determined to provide optimum health facilities in flood-hit areas of Balochistan.

The minister said this during his visit to district Lasbela to review current flood situation.

Talking to director general Health, Balochistan, he said his ministry has ensured the supply of required medicine to people of flood hit areas.

A 12-member doctors team of Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) has organised free medical camps at Lasbela to provide best treatment to the local people in flood affected areas.

The needy people were being provided free medical advice and medicines in collaboration with provincial government.

The health minister also interacted with doctor’s team of PIMS and lauded their services to flood hit people.

He said the Ministry of Health along with the provincial government was making concrete measures for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The minister vowed providing all possible help to flood hit people and said Sindh and federal governments would not leave the people of Balochistan alone.

He also said that effective measures were being taken to prevent out break of epidemics.

Moreover, he added that vaccines were also being provided to prevent infectious diseases.

“All possible resources were being utilised for the rehabilitation of flood victims,” the minister said.

