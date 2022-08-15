AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Independence Day celebrations: National flag-hoisting ceremony held at Wapda House

Press Release Published 15 Aug, 2022 05:41am

LAHORE: The flag hoisting ceremony was held on Sunday at Wapda House Lahore to celebrate the Independence Day with national zeal. Wapda Member Water Jawaid Akhtar Latif, the chief guest on the occasion, hoisted the national flag followed by the national anthem in consonance with the main flag hoisting ceremony at Islamabad.

Wapda Member (Power) Jamil Akhtar, Human Resource Development General Manager Brig Shoaib Taqi (retd), senior officers and employees attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Member (Water) Wapda congratulated Wapda officers and employees on Independence Day, adding that we should play our role for prosperity of the country. Underlining the role of Wapda for development and prosperity of Pakistan, he said that Wapda projects have been tremendously contributing towards development of irrigated agriculture and economic stability in the country.

It is pertinent to mention that a huge national flag, especially prepared for the Independence Day measuring 100 feet x 40 feet and weighing 180 kilograms, was also hung on Wapda House in addition to illuminating the building.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

