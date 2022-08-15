AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM urges people to take part in monsoon tree plantation drive

APP Published 15 Aug, 2022 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday urged the people to actively take part in the monsoon plantation drive to revert the negative impacts of climate change. Talking to media after planting a sapling under monsoon plantation drive, the prime minister said that climate change had wreaked havoc across the globe.

He said Pakistan was also bracing the effects of climate change and global warming in shape of heavy rainfalls and flash floods that caused huge losses.

He said due to the negative impacts of climate changes, glaciers were being melted and rivers were going dry. The prime minister stressed upon taking of massive steps and creation of awareness campaigns to save the future of the country’s generations.

“I would like to urge people to take part in the drive, increase forest cover and turn Pakistan green,” he added.

He also appreciated efforts of Minister for Climate Change senator Sherry Rehman.

Shehbaz Sharif climate change flash floods Sherry Rehman tree plantation drive

Comments

1000 characters

PM urges people to take part in monsoon tree plantation drive

US vows to strengthen partnership

PM for national dialogue

Egyptian electrical fire in church kills at least 41, most of them children

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ‘India’s Warren Buffett’, dies at 62

US adversaries could exploit former Afghan commandos

Two soldiers martyred, major injured in Balochistan

Two soldiers martyred in Dir bomb blast

PKR gains nearly 4pc in shortened week

High interest rate, delay in LCs opening hurting steel industry

PSX witnesses positive trend

Read more stories