PESD, Atlas Honda organise motorbike rally

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) in collaboration with Atlas Honda organized the “Independence Day Motorbike Rally” from New Campus Bridge to Emergency Service Headquarters here on Saturday.

Led by the Director General PESD, Dr. Rizwan Naseer the rally, which was started from New Campus culminated at the Emergency Services Academy. The General Manager Altas Honda Zafar Iqbal, Head of Safety Wing ESA Muhammad Ahsan, District Emergency Officer Lahore Shahid Waheed Qamer, officers from Headquarters & Academy, Rescue Scouts, and a large number of rescuers and bikers from Altas Honda participated in the rally.

