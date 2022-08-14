LCCI Annual Goodwill Dinner: Bilawal calls for adequate foreign policy to tackle economic challenges

LAHORE: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that a good foreign policy can help Pakistan to cope with the economic challenges.

He was speaking at the Annual Goodwill Dinner of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry in honour of Foreign Diplomats in Pakistan. LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq also spoke on the occasion while the former LCCI presidents and Executive Committee Members were present on the occasion. As many as over 40 Diplomats graced the LCCI prestigious function.

The Foreign Minister said that he has given message to the world that Pakistan wants trade, not aid. He said that the Foreign Office has a strong focus on resolving critical issues such as FATF and GSP Plus Status for Pakistan. “I have visited China, USA and other countries and also talked to the representatives of Central Asian countries and got a positive impression for Pakistan from everywhere.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the economic diplomacy is a must for economic stability and the role of Foreign Office in this regard is commendable. He congratulated Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for completing its 100 years and also for arranging goodwill dinner for diplomats. He said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to provide all possible assistance for the promotion of trade and export led growth. He said that this is in line with our economic diplomacy goals driven by focus on geo-economics.

According to the press statement issued by LCCI, President LCCI Mian Nauman Kabir in his address appraised the august gathering that Lahore Chamber has completed a century of its establishment in 2022 and he got this unique honour of becoming the 100th President of this premier business support organization of the country. He said that Pakistani nation has made tremendous sacrifices in the war against terrorism and we have been the most affected country in this war. Pakistan has played a key role in the economic re-construction of Afghanistan and development of United Arab Emirates.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that in the times of prosperity, Pakistan also contributed significantly in the economic development of the current economic powers like Malaysia, Singapore, China and Germany. He said that Pakistan’s five year economic plan was adopted by South Korea in 1960s which laid the foundation for the emergence of South Korea as one of the strongest economies in Asia. Delegations from various countries, which now rank among the developed economies used to visit Pakistan in 1960s to study our model of Industrialization and growth.

Pakistan has always played a frontline role in peacekeeping efforts of the United Nations. “Now it is the time for handholding”, the LCCI President said and added that the diplomats should play their part in making the global community acknowledge the sacrifices and efforts of Pakistan. Pakistan should not be left politically and economically isolated in these challenging times. They should also support Pakistan in surmounting the steep economic challenges that are confronted by our nation.

Mian Nauman said that Pakistan‘s strategic location requires that it is taken on board in important regional and global matters. It can be a good player in global and regional supply chain in the larger interest of multilateral trade system. Pakistan‘s demographic divide with 230 million population needs to be tapped. Pakistan is a big source of young skilled and semi-skilled entrepreneurs in all sectors. He said that Pakistan’s economy is not only about Textiles. We have a very vibrant Information Technology sector with quality human resource.

