Post-Hajj flights end: AIIAP handles 17,609 pilgrims

KARACHI: Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) Lahore has entertained 17,609 pilgrims during its post-Hajj flight operation, which was completed on August 11.

According to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the post-Hajj flight operation at AIIAP, which commenced on July 14, ended on August 11. Around 13,393 passengers were brought back home via 128 scheduled flights, and around 4,216 pilgrims returned home through 15 special flights. The AIIAP handled 143 flights that brought 17,609 pilgrims to their homes.

