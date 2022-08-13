Rejection of extension in Gill’s physical remand challenged in IHC

Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon on Saturday challenged the rejection of Islamabad Police’s plea to extend the physical remand of former special assistant to the prime minister for political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill in the Islamabad High Court.

Gill and a few others were named in the petition lodged at the IHC.

Islamabad Court approves judicial remand for Gill, rejects extension in physical remand

Jadoon urged the court to nullify the decision taken by the district and sessions court and extend the physical remand of the former SAPM.

On Thursday, a district court in Islamabad rejected the request of law enforcement agency to extend the physical remand of Gill after he was arrested in a sedition case earlier this week. However, it approved judicial remand for Gill and sent him to prison.

Islamabad court grants two-day physical remand of PTI's Shahbaz Gill

After the end of the two-day physical remand, the police had lodged a plea for its extension.

On August 10, the court had granted police two-day physical remand of Gill. During the hearing on Wednesday, the police requested a 14-day remand of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, saying that they still need to recover Gill’s mobile phone. The police also said that they need to investigate at whose behest the TV programme was aired on which the statements were made.

Another case registered against Shahbaz Gill

On August 9, Gill was arrested by Islamabad Police outside Banigala Chowk for “making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.”

A case was registered against the PTI leader at the Kohsar Police Station, Islamabad. Besides other charges, clauses relating to inciting people against the state institutions and their heads were added in the FIR.

Taking to Twitter, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said “this is an abduction not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy?”

After Islamabad, another case was registered in Karachi against the PTI leader.

The second case was registered at the Malir Memon Goth Police Station. Provision of sedition, inciting the public against the state institutions, spreading anarchy and hatred are included in the case.