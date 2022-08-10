AGL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
Islamabad court grants two-day physical remand of PTI's Shahbaz Gill

  • Court directs police to produce Gill on August 12
BR Web Desk Published August 10, 2022 Updated August 10, 2022 02:23pm

An Islamabad court sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill on physical remand, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the police requested a 14-day remand of the PTI leader, saying that they still need to recover Gill’s mobile phone. The police also said that they need to investigate at whose behest the TV programme was aired on which the statements were made.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court approved a two-day physical remand. The court also directed the police to produce Gill before the court on August 12.

On Tuesday, the former special assistant to the prime minister for political communication was arrested by Islamabad Police outside Banigala Chowk for “making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion”.

The remarks were made by Gill during a ARY News broadcast after which the Pakistan Electronic and Media Regulatory Authority reportedly issued a show-cause notice to the channel.

A case was also registered against the PTI leader at the Kohsar Police Station, Islamabad. Besides other charges, clauses relating to inciting people against the state institutions and their heads were added in the FIR.

Shahbaz Gill arrested for sedition, inciting public against state institutions: Rana Sanaullah

Addressing a press conference later in the day, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Gill was arrested on charges of sedition and inciting the public against state institutions.

“First of all, a smear campaign was launched against the martyrs of Lasbela incident,” he said. “Then a narrative was created against institutions of Pakistan and Shahbaz Gill and Fawad Chaudhry were tasked to spread it through a TV channel.”

He highlighted that the two party members called upon specific ranks of institution and urged them to violate orders and trigger infighting.

In response, the government prepared a state level case and registered it in the Kohsar Police Station, he said.

“The arrest was made in accordance with law and we will present the culprit in the court,” he said.

“Moreover, a fair and transparent investigation will be carried out.”

However, the PTI has called it an abduction with party chairman Imran Khan saying “this is an abduction not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy?”

“Political workers treated as enemies. And all to make us accept a foreign backed government of crooks,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

MKA Aug 10, 2022 12:38pm
How thoughtful of a party leader talking democracy. He did not sit in the Parliament and discuss issues, instead opted for Dharna which resulted in cancellation of Chinese President's Visit and investment in CPEC (this action was harmful to Pakistan). Thereafter he has refrained to sit down and parley with the Opposition , these are part of Democratic Norms. (News are that Trump's Residence was raided by FBI, what does IK say of that)
