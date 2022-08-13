Imran condemns ‘torture’ on Gill

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has strongly condemned the alleged torture on Shahbaz Gill during his detention wondering at whose behest the latter was being subjected to violence in violation of law and constitution while requesting judiciary to take notice of it.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Imran wrote on Friday. “Strongly condemn the torture being inflicted on Shahbaz Gill. Under what law & under who’s order is this being done? If he broke any law then he should be given a fair hearing. But just to salvage imported govt of crooks the Constitution & all laws are being violated with impunity.”

“Judiciary needs to take notice of this. ARY’s news editor was picked up violently late night from his home without warrant & a wife with suckling baby picked up illegally because her husband worked for Gill. A climate of fear is being spread to make people kowtow before cabal of crooks.”