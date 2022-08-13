AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Aug 13, 2022
Pakistan

Islamic Relief Pakistan responding to floods in Balochistan

Published 13 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Monsoon rains in different parts of the country have brought destruction to the people in Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As another rain spell is expected to arrive in the coming days, the local communities struggle to battle the floods in many areas.

Balochistan has been the worst affected by the intermittent downpour where flash floods swept away crops and damaged infrastructure including houses, roads and bridges. As per Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), more than 35000 families have been affected by the floods with most of them losing their belongings, livestock and houses.

Islamic Relief Pakistan being actively present in the province for the last two decades reached the flooded areas with lifesaving aid immediately. Working closely with Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the INGO is reaching out to the most in need with tents, food packs, kitchen sets and cash grants amounting PKR 20,000 for each family.

Country Director Islamic Relief Pakistan, Asif Sherazi while monitoring the relief activities in Noshki, Balochistan said that “The areas of Noshki and Panjpai haven’t seen such rains for decades, resulting in damages that require urgent attention. Even the partially damaged houses are not livable forcing people to spend days and nights in open under extremely hot weather conditions.”

Emphasizing on partnerships during emergency response, he said “Keeping in mind the scale of damages and losses, we need to work in close collaboration to create long-term impact. As we are in the early recovery phase, there is a dire need to focus more on disaster preparedness at national and provincial levels to minimize the risks in the years to come.”

Islamic Relief Pakistan is scaling up its emergency response with the help of supporters, donors and authorities to help the affected population get back on their feet.



