Pakistan reports 11 Covid-19 deaths during last 24 hours

The country reported 11 deaths due to Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health (NIH) said on Friday.

As per the NIH press release, a total of 16,299 tests were conducted, and 624 positive cases were detected.

The positivity ratio remained 3.83 percent while 142 Covid-19 patients are in critical care.

On Wednesday, CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that all the business centres, markets and shops will also remain open on Sunday across the province.

While addressing the traders’ community, the CM revealed that the Sunday holiday for the business centres, markets and shops has also been finished while 9pm business timing restriction on the business centres, markets and shops has also been lifted.