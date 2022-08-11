CM lifts restrictions on business timings across Punjab

LAHORE: Announcing to lift the restrictions on the business timings across Punjab, Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Wednesday that all the business centres, markets and shops will also remain open on Sunday across the province.

While addressing the traders’ community, here today, the CM revealed that the Sunday holiday for the business centres, markets and shops has also been finished while 9pm business timing restriction on the business centres, markets and shops has also been lifted. He vowed to resolve parking problems so as to give relief to the traders’ community and stated to be fully aware of their problems.

The CM denounced that the PML-N made a huge propaganda that with the arrival of Shahbaz Sharif government things would change but nothing changed rather Shahbaz Sharif government brought massive price-hike and also put a heavy burden on the traders. He rebuked that the PML-N supported and patronised the parking mafia and vowed to do away with the parking mafia.

Elahi announced that the 30-percent income earned from parking will be spent to provide facilities to the traders. He announced to set up Rescue 1122 centres in the markets. A committee under the leadership of provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and the trader leader Nasir Salman has been constituted to resolve the problems of the traders’ community, he said.

As per direction of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan, we adhere to the vision of ‘’Prosperous Trader and Punjab,” he maintained.

Secretary General of PTI Asad Omer on the occasion lauded Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for rendering commendable work during his previous tenure of CM. He said the traders’ community had to face difficulties due to Corona pandemic and other problems in the past few years and it is our responsibility to resolve their problems.

Focal Person of Chairman PTI for traders Nasir Salman said they intend to present the idea of ‘’Downtown’’ and Kiosk in the markets like in the developing countries. The markets in all cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Gujranwala are necessary to be brought equal to the world subsequently so that the buyer can be persuaded for shopping and the shopkeeper as well as the trader can be provided facilities. “The PTI is endeavouring to eradicate poverty by promoting trade and the problems of traders will be resolved on the priority basis,” he said.

Former Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Provincial Ministers Yasmin Rashid, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Muhammad Mohsin Leghari, Hanif Patafi, Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Chairman P&D, ACS(Home) Secretaries of concerned departments and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

