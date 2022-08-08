Electricity bills: Sarhad chamber welcomes withdrawal of ‘fixed tax’

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has welcomed withdrawal of the fixed tax for retailers and shopkeepers imposed through electricity bills for a year.

Senior office bearers of the SCCI Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, Vice president Imran Khan Mohmand and vice president Javed Akhtar in a joint statement issued here on Sunday said that government withdrew the fixed tax for retailers and shopkeepers imposed through electricity bills for a year after a successful talks with leaders of traders community at central level, which according to them, the move highly admirable and appreciable.

They viewed the government ‘business-friendly’ policies would bring economic stability and flourish trade and economic activities in the country. A few days ago, the federal government decided to withdraw the fixed tax regime on electricity bills for small traders who can benefit from this for a period of one year.

Hasnain Khurshid said the traders have played a pivotal role in the economic development of the country through paying various taxes. Therefore, he asked the government to provide those facilities and incentives and refrained from enforcement of anti-business policies to avoid elevating miseries of the trading community.

The trade body office bearers said traders have ensured timely payment of all taxes. However, they said the collection of double taxes is completely intolerable and would be protested against at every level.

The SCCI president urged the government to make proper consultation with the business community before imposition of new taxes and policies in order to avoid creating any kind of vacuum between government’s institutions and the traders’ community.

KP business community, which early badly affected by terrorism and later now being faced with great hardship owing to several waves of novel corona virus so it is essential that the government should take steps for ease of doing business instead of enforces anti-traders policies, says Khurshid.

The chamber president asked the government to announce special incentives to revive the Covid-19 hit industries and businesses. On the occasion, Hasnain Khurhsid urged the government to review recent increases in electricity and gas tariffs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022