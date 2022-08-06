PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday condemned Israel for launching airstrikes on Gaza and martyring 10 Palestinians.

“Martyrdom of 10 Palestinians including 5-year-old girl in Gaza is latest act of Israeli terrorism,” he tweeted. “If impunity and barbarism had a face, it would have been that of Israel, which has targeted Palestinians without any care for consequences. Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes.”

Meanwhile, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan also condemned the airstrikes, and said Israel was acting in violation of international laws.

“Israeli forces again launched air strikes against besieged Palestinians, including children in Gaza, violating all international laws,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle. “Israel is trying to use its massive military power to subjugate the Palestinian people and eliminate those who stand up for their rights and for end to Israeli occupation.

“We stand with the brave Palestinian people and ask world powers to break their silence and act against Israeli atrocities committed on the Palestinian people. Peace can only come through a viable two-state solution,” the former prime minister added.

Former minister of human rights Shireen Mazari said Israeli fascism knew no end as it seeks to annihilate Palestinians living in Gaza.

“New air strikes kill more than 15 people and attacks continue,” she said. “First border crossing was closed so people are trapped from all sides before Israeli air strikes began their killings.”

Israel launches air strikes on Gaza: army, witnesses

The Israeli strikes have killed 11 Palestinians.

Egypt, the United Nations and Qatar are attempting to mediate an end to the violence "but no breakthrough yet", according to a Palestinian official with knowledge of the matter.