PNSC acquires 2 second-hand Aframax tankers

KARACHI: Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has announced the acquisition of two secondhand Aframax crude oil tankers namely M.T. Mardan and M.T. Sargodha. M.T Mardan has been inducted in PNSC’s fleet on August 3, 2022. The other vessel namely M.T Sargodha will be inducted within a week.

With the induction of these two vessels, PNSC’s carrying capacity will increase to 107,123 metric tons, which is the highest PNSC has achieved since its inception in 1979. This acquisition will increase the employment opportunities for Pakistani seafarers. By employing these oil tankers in the oil trade will reduce the outflow of foreign exchange.

Meanwhile, Chairman Rizwan Ahmed Sheikh lauded the support and efforts of PNSC Board of Directors and the management in making this task possible.

