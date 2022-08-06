Punjab traders meet Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has assured the traders from Punjab that soon the Punjab government will remove restrictions on the timing of markets; “the business community will be able to do their business freely in the province.”

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of traders from Punjab at the residence of the PTI Chairman in Islamabad, disclosed a PTI spokesperson on Friday. The delegation was led by Nasir Salman, the Focal Person for PTI Chairman of Traders, while PTI General Secretary Asad Umar was also present during the meeting.

He also assured the business community to look into their request of ending the Sunday holiday in Punjab.

He said the business community has an important role in the country’s economy and added that when the PTI was in government, they created an environment conducive for businesses. “The PTI will always strive to resolve the problems of the business community,” he added. On the occasion, Asad Umar said that Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi will issue a notification regarding time restriction very soon.

