AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 80.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
EPCL 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.73%)
FCCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
FLYNG 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
OGDC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.25%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
TREET 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TRG 93.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 38.7 (0.95%)
BR30 15,130 Increased By 111.1 (0.74%)
KSE100 41,425 Increased By 356.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 90.5 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee continues merry path, closes at 226.15 against USD

  • Currency strengthens another 1.17% in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 4, 2022 Updated August 4, 2022

The rupee continued on its merry recovery path against the US dollar, appreciating to close near the 226 level in the inter-bank on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 226.15, an appreciation of Rs2.65 or 1.17% against the greenback.

In the last two sessions, the currency has appreciated Rs12.23 or 5.4% against the US dollar.

On Wednesday, the rupee witnessed a massive recovery, registering a day-on-day increase of Rs9.58 to close at 228.8.

“Due to demand contraction, the supply of dollars has improved, lifting market sentiment, and continued to positively affect the rupee,” said Trust Securities and Brokerage Limited (TSBL) in a note on Thursday.

“(However) political uncertainty and sentiment could hit negatively going forward."

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, have also retreated recently.

“WTI crude futures trading at $91/barrel on weak US factory data, global recession concerns, and supply disruptions are a sigh of relief for Pakistani markets on the external front,” said TSBL.

Moreover, recent action taken by the central bank against Exchange Companies (ECs) and banks have also helped improve the exchange rate in the inter-bank and open currency markets, analysts said.

The SBP on Wednesday said that it has increased the monitoring of foreign exchange operations of ECs and banks in view of recent volatility in the exchange rate and the difference between the inter-bank rate and the rate offered by ECs and banks to their customers.

In a statement, it said that after inspections of a number of exchange companies and banks since Monday (August 1, 2022), the SBP suspended the operations of four branches of two ECs (Galaxy Exchange Co and Al-Hameed International Money Exchange Co) for violation of SBP regulations.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) appreciated the improvement in the currency and a decline in imports.

“Whilst any improvement in the economy is welcome, the deep-rooted fundamental flaws remain and need a reform programme to correct,” the PBC said.

It added that import curbs are short-term solutions. “‘Make-in-Pakistan’ is more sustainable,” it added.

IMF SBP Dollar rate oil price Exchange rate currency rates usd rate pkr rate rupee rate dollar vs rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee continues merry path, closes at 226.15 against USD

Pakistan, Singapore agree to enhance bilateral relations

Structural reforms for growth govt’s prime focus, Miftah tells ADB

Security beefed up ahead of PTI’s protest outside ECP

PM pledges help to those hit by KPK floods

Maryam Nawaz says PTI should demand Imran Khan's resignation

Oil prices stabilize after drop to near 6-month low

Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

Briefing to NA panel: Govt paints pretty grim picture of power sector

Bringing HNWIs into tax net: NADRA provides 3,500 updated profiles of non-filers to FBR

Read more stories