Rupee continues merry path, closes at 226.15 against USD

The rupee continued on its merry recovery path against the US dollar, appreciating to close near the 226 level in the inter-bank on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 226.15, an appreciation of Rs2.65 or 1.17% against the greenback.

In the last two sessions, the currency has appreciated Rs12.23 or 5.4% against the US dollar.

On Wednesday, the rupee witnessed a massive recovery, registering a day-on-day increase of Rs9.58 to close at 228.8.

“Due to demand contraction, the supply of dollars has improved, lifting market sentiment, and continued to positively affect the rupee,” said Trust Securities and Brokerage Limited (TSBL) in a note on Thursday.

“(However) political uncertainty and sentiment could hit negatively going forward."

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, have also retreated recently.

“WTI crude futures trading at $91/barrel on weak US factory data, global recession concerns, and supply disruptions are a sigh of relief for Pakistani markets on the external front,” said TSBL.

Moreover, recent action taken by the central bank against Exchange Companies (ECs) and banks have also helped improve the exchange rate in the inter-bank and open currency markets, analysts said.

The SBP on Wednesday said that it has increased the monitoring of foreign exchange operations of ECs and banks in view of recent volatility in the exchange rate and the difference between the inter-bank rate and the rate offered by ECs and banks to their customers.

In a statement, it said that after inspections of a number of exchange companies and banks since Monday (August 1, 2022), the SBP suspended the operations of four branches of two ECs (Galaxy Exchange Co and Al-Hameed International Money Exchange Co) for violation of SBP regulations.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) appreciated the improvement in the currency and a decline in imports.

“Whilst any improvement in the economy is welcome, the deep-rooted fundamental flaws remain and need a reform programme to correct,” the PBC said.

It added that import curbs are short-term solutions. “‘Make-in-Pakistan’ is more sustainable,” it added.