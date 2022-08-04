AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
Engro Eximp, Excelerate Energy sign MoU to develop private RLNG sector

Recorder Report Updated August 4, 2022 05:43am

KARACHI: Engro Eximp FZE, a subsidiary of Engro Corporation, announced today that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) (Excelerate), a leading provider of flexible LNG infrastructure solutions around the world, related to the development of a private sector gas marketing business in Pakistan.

Under this MoU, both partners will jointly evaluate the possibility of establishing a regasified LNG (RLNG) marketing business with maximum participation from the country’s private sector. This initiative has the potential to increase private company participation in Pakistan’s LNG sector and enhance Pakistan’s energy security by opening up new RLNG supply avenues for businesses and consumers. This endeavor comes at a point when the need for energy security has become a critical issue globally, and particularly for Pakistan, against the backdrop of current geopolitical dynamics.

Ghias Khan, President and CEO Engro Corporation stated, “I am delighted that Engro’s collaboration with Excelerate Energy has been strengthened through this agreement, which will help Pakistan meet its energy needs. As a pioneer in Pakistan’s LNG sector, we understand the importance of enhancing energy security; an imperative for Pakistan to ensure economic growth while providing consumers access to adequate, reliable, and affordable supplies of energy.”

Steven Kobos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Excelerate said “We value our collaboration with Engro and take great pride in having partnered with them to build Pakistan’s first LNG import terminal in 2015. This agreement builds on the momentum we have established by extending our reach downstream of our existing terminal to key regasified LNG markets in Pakistan. We remain committed to meeting Pakistan’s growing energy security needs and look forward to expanding our collaboration with Engro in this pivotal market.”

Since 2015, Engro and Excelerate together have played a key role in strengthening energy security of Pakistan through continuous operations of Pakistan’s first LNG import terminal which utilizes a floating storage and regasification unit provided under a long-term charter by Excelerate. The terminal currently fulfills as much as 15 percent of Pakistan’s natural gas requirements and is recognized as the most utilized FSRU worldwide.

