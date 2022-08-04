EFP chief offers condolences over chopper crash

KARACHI: The helicopter crash incident occurred on August 2, 2022, involving six army personnel has deeply saddened the nation.

Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) President Ismail Suttar said, “This is a deeply saddening incident. The EFP firmly stands with Pakistan’s Armed forces.”

The helicopter was helping with flood relief work and monitoring the situation in the Balochistan province. The wreckage found has confirmed that the helicopter had lost control and crashed due to severe weather conditions. The DG ISPR stated that the aviation chopper had lost connection with the ATC, which is why a search operation was carried out.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022