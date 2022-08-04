Russia’s space agency to launch Iranian satellite into orbit

MOSCOW: Russia will launch a satellite on behalf of Iran into space on Aug. 9, the Roscosmos space agency said on Wednesday.
The spacecraft, a remote sensing satellite called “Khayyam”, will be sent into orbit by a Soyuz rocket, Roscosmos said.
