AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
ANL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.45%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.21%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.87%)
PAEL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.7%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.73%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.99%)
TPLP 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.37%)
TREET 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.74%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
UNITY 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.05%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.3 (2.27%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 305.8 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By 877.3 (2.18%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 321.7 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Blue World City announces Sports Valley featuring Pakistan's largest cricket stadium

Sponsored Content Updated August 3, 2022 06:55pm

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: An orientation ceremony of Blue World City’s Sports Valley was held in the twin cities, in which Chairman Blue World City Saad Nazir, CEO Chaudhry Nadeem Ijaz accompanied with higher management of Blue World City and a significant number of real estate dealers and investors of Rawalpindi-Islamabad participated.

In the orientation ceremony of Sports Valley, the participants were briefed about the unique features, modern facilities and amenities that this block will offer. On this occasion, Blue World City also announced to introduce the “Pakistan's Largest Cricket Stadium” in Sports Valley along with high-rise commercial complexes.

During the event, Aab-e-Zamzam and Ajwa dates were served to the guests with respect to BWC management’s arrival from Hajj-e-Akbar 2022

Talking to the media on this occasion, Chairman Blue World City Saad Nazir said, “We are introducing a world-class Sports Valley in the World’s first purpose-built tourist city, which will prove to be a revolution in Pakistani real estate market and will promote the domestic as well as international sports activities. The most prominent feature of Sports Valley is Pakistan’s largest cricket stadium with a sitting capacity of over fifty-five thousand spectators.

"The stadium will be surrounded by high-rise commercial and residential apartment buildings from where the residents will be able to watch the ongoing matches live from their terraces and rooftops.

"Blue World City is trying to develop the Pakistani real estate market in an innovative and modern fashion by introducing world-class features.”

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Blue World City Chaudhry Nadeem Ijaz said, “The purpose of introducing Sports Valley is to promote sports tourism in the first purpose-built tourist city of the world. Easily accessible from Defense Road, Blue World City’s Sports Valley will feature Torch Hotel, Villaggio Mall, Sports Clubs and other sports facilities like cycling tracks, hockey, volleyball, badminton, basketball and tennis courts. Sports Valley will also be equipped with the replica of Blue Mosque Istanbul which will help to promote tourism in the region.

"By introducing unique and innovative projects in the country's real estate market, we want to take it on the path of development in line with the global standards.”

Comments

1000 characters

Blue World City announces Sports Valley featuring Pakistan's largest cricket stadium

Rana Sanaullah says govt won't allow PTI to protest outside ECP office in Islamabad

Rupee closes at 228.8 after biggest day-on-day appreciation against US dollar

KSE-100 soars 2.18% as positive triggers fuel sentiment

UAE's Coral Energy becomes Pakistan's top fuel oil supplier

Pakistan reaffirms ‘One-China’ policy, expresses concern over evolving situation in Taiwan

Coalition govt to file reference in SC to disqualify Imran Khan

Banning Imran Khan, PTI beyond PML-N's control: Fawad Chaudhry

Bangladesh seeking $2bn from World Bank, ADB: report

Oil broadly stable as OPEC+ offsets Iran nuclear signals

COAS Bajwa attends funeral prayers, meets families of martyred army officers

Read more stories