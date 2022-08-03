AGL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
ANL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.54%)
AVN 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.24%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.62%)
EFERT 80.85 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.51%)
EPCL 68.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.48%)
FCCL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.68%)
GTECH 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.73%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.12%)
LOTCHEM 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
MLCF 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.72%)
OGDC 80.83 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.79%)
PAEL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.85%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
PRL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.1%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.86%)
TPL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
TPLP 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.45%)
TRG 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.74%)
UNITY 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.86%)
WAVES 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.79%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 56.4 (1.42%)
BR30 14,960 Increased By 247.3 (1.68%)
KSE100 40,735 Increased By 543.6 (1.35%)
KSE30 15,481 Increased By 232.8 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may retest support at $98.44

Reuters Updated August 3, 2022 10:48am

Brent oil’s October contract may retest a support at $98.44 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall into $96.70-$97.54 range.

The bounce triggered by the support on Tuesday is classified as a pullback towards a rising trendline.

The pullback has ended near a resistance at $102.68. The downtrend seems to have resumed, which is expected to extend to $96.70 or far below this level. A break above $101.26 may lead to a gain to $102.68.

On the continuous chart, oil found a temporary support at $98.32.

The consolidation above this level may be short-lived, as a bearish target of $94.50, the July 14 low, has been established.

Oil sinks after weak factory data sparks demand concerns

On the daily chart, the drop from the July 29 high of $110.67 confirmed a continuation of the downtrend from $125.19, even though the drop was largely due to a monthly spread.

The trend is riding on a wave c, which could travel to $83.63, the 100% projection level of a bigger wave (C).

A realistic target will be $94.50 or $93.44.

Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may retest support at $98.44

July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Plea seeking FCA mechanism review rejected by Nepra

Bangladesh seeking $2bn from World Bank, ADB: report

Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

Oil eases over demand worries ahead of OPEC+ meeting

IMF official says country has met final pre-requisite

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

All six aboard martyred in relief operation

Read more stories