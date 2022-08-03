AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
UN experts slam Israel’s harassment in West Bank

AFP Updated August 3, 2022 04:55am

GENEVA: UN experts on Tuesday slammed Israel’s “harassment” of human rights defenders and humanitarian workers in the occupied West Bank’s Masafer Yatta villages, where Israel has a military zone.

The special rapporteurs insisted such harassment must stop, and said residents continue to be threatened by the risk of forcible transfer, including mass forced evictions and arbitrary displacement.

Israeli army kills Palestinian teenager in West Bank confrontation

“Israeli authorities’ hubris is proving without limits. They are even harassing human rights defenders and humanitarian workers seeking to support and protect people facing grave human rights violations in Masafer Yatta,” the four experts said in a joint statement.

