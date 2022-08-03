AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,192 Increased By 115.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,248 Increased By 58.2 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IK has failed to meet SC criteria of ‘Sadiq and Ameen’: Dastgir

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated August 3, 2022 04:55am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir has accused Imran Khan of failing to meet the criteria of ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ issued by the Supreme Court in the Hanif Abbasi case. Sedition has been ongoing in the country since 2014 and has been exposed with foreign lobbies and money working behind the scenes.

He was addressing a press conference along with JUI (F) leader Senator Kamran Murtaza, after the announcement of the verdict by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in PTI foreign funding case.

He said, according to the ECP verdict, PTI received remittances from Europe, Australia and other countries, adding that Pakistani law does not allow any political party to receive foreign funding.

He said, now the federal government has to send a reference against Imran Khan to the Supreme Court according to Article 17 of the Constitution and it is more important that the SC should constitute full bench to hear the petition. He said, the competent forum had not determined the facts about Imran Khan at the time of the verdict announced in Hanif Abbasi case but now the ECP has determined the facts in PTI funding case.

“The competent forum has established the case, now the Federal Government has to file the case with the SC which is why it is more important for the apex court to constitute a full bench to hear it,” he added.

Khurram Dastgir Khan argued that there should be broad based combined thoughtful process in the apex court to hear such political cases instead of by a bench of limited thinking and if the latter happens, PML( N) will continue to have its reservations. He said, PML (N) approaches SC in the hope that it would get justice.

In reply to a question, the Minister said that all the concerned stakeholders are going through the verdict of ECP, which came after eight years, adding that all possible applicable articles of constitution would be applied.

“We will try to sort out this case as early as possible as we have to safeguard the Constitution of Pakistan,” Dastgir added.

Senator Kamran Murtaza said that PTI as a political party should be dissolved as prohibited funding has been proved in the long-awaited verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan. He urged the Federal Government to take action as per relevant article of the Constitution otherwise history will not forgive the government.

He maintained that since Election Commission has announced its verdict in PTI Funding case, now the Supreme Court of Pakistan should also review its judgement with respect to declaring Imran Khan ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ in Hanif Abbasi case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court Imran Khan ECP Kamran Murtaza hanif abbasi Khurram Dastgir PTI foreign funding case

Comments

1000 characters

IK has failed to meet SC criteria of ‘Sadiq and Ameen’: Dastgir

July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Plea seeking FCA mechanism review rejected by Nepra

Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

IMF official says country has met final pre-requisite

PTI accepted ‘illegal’ donations: ECP

PTI to challenge verdict

All six aboard martyred in relief operation

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

Read more stories