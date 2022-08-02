‘Request for early disbursement of IMF funds’: Shujaat blames politicians for COAS intervention in economic matters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) senior leader Chaudhry Shujaat on Monday said it was politicians’ mistake that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, had to intervene in the economic matters of the country by contacting a US official requesting an early disbursement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) funds.

While addressing the media alongside Tariq Bashir Cheema, he said the country had been suffering for a year. All the politicians were responsible for the deterioration of the country’s economy, he said, adding the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan was talking against the institutions.

He asked why the army chief had to intervene. “It is the fault of the politicians that pushed the army chief to intervene in economic affairs,” he maintained.

“Everything is fine and everything will remain fine.” He commented on the developments that took place in the largest province over the last few weeks in the wake of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the chief minister’s election.

He said he wanted to speak about various issues, including the economic crisis and the allegations levelled against him, among others.

“Speaking truth has become a sin these days,” Shujaat said, adding the public, as well as the politicians, hurled filthy abuses at him and his sons. “Attempts are being made to defame my sons.”

Regarding his sons and their involvement in political matters, the PML-Q leader — who was recently removed from his party position following the letter controversy during the CM’s election — he said: “Attempts are being made to defame my sons, they have taken all decisions after consulting me and I am proud of them.” He further added that those who levelled allegations against him and his sons had “no standing.”

“Politicians are being blamed for the economic destruction in the country,” he said, adding the allegations levelled against them involved talks about bribery.

“I have always supported the truth and will continue to do so,” he maintained.

Regarding Chief Minister Pervez Elahi and his support for the PTI, Shujaat urged him [Elahi] to act wisely and stop making a mockery of the family.

He invited him to return to his residence, stressing that they [the PTI] conspired to divide the party as well as the family.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Tariq Basheer Cheema said “he will only leave his position when Shujaat asks him to do so.”

“It is impossible to remove Shujaat from his party head position,” Cheema said, referring to the unanimous decision taken by the PML-Q central working committee to remove Shujaat and Cheema from their party positions.

“Shujaat is the founder of the party and provincial offices have no authority to remove him,” he maintained.

Regarding the Supreme Court’s verdict, Cheema said that “once detailed order is released the party will review it accordingly and if needed will file a reference challenging the decision.”

“Elahi knows what power means to us,” the federal minister said, adding he had urged Shujaat not to take such steps that create rifts among family members. He further added that even if the PTI allowed Elahi to serve as CM Punjab forever, even then the PML-Q would not support Imran Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022