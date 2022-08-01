‘KP to complete three hydel projects this year’

PESHAWAR: Secretary Energy & Power, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah said that three hydropower stations of 63 megawatt electricity generation capacity would complete during the current financial year.

He expressed these views during a visit to the site of Koto Hydropower Project, said a press release issued here on Sunday. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Provincial Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Engineer Naeem Khan also accompanied the Secretary Energy and Power.

Construction work on 40.8 megawatt Koto Hydropower Project in Dir Lower has reached to final phase and set to complete and start generation of cheap electricity by the end of the current calendar year.

On this occasion, Project Director, Koto Hydropower Project, Engineer Sultane Room and Deputy Director Engineer Muqeemuddin briefed the Secretary regarding progress made over the project so far. He said that the completion of the project will usher a new era of socio-economic uplift in the area and earn a receipt of billions of rupees annually for the province. They told that on improvement in security situation, Chinese Engineers returned to work and construction work is full swing over the project.

The Secretary Energy and Power while expressed satisfaction over the pace of work over the project. He directed further acceleration of the pace of work to complete the project on time to pass on its benefits to the people.

